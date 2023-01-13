On the first Saturday night of the month, and 2023, as much of the country deals with wintry and wild weather, my family and I found refuge at Sacred Heart’s Carnival.
And we were truly blessed indeed!
Upon leaving Saturday night’s mass there at 6 p.m. – usually greeted by parishioners on their way to their car, bound for home or a nice dinner out – we got the most pleasant of surprises with a carnival in full swing.
Thankfully, we were there at a good time too.
As we were hungry, the first thing we did was grab some hot dogs from one of the church’s booths - hot dogs rolled seductively on that metal rolling thing that makes them perfect.
We’ll call it Hot Awesome Rolling Thing or H.A.R.T for short; cause, you know you gotta have H.A.R.T.
With food ranging from roasted corn, tamales, pizza, donuts, and more, Sacred Heart’s many church groups came together to offer a proper and varied international selection.
But finding those hot dogs so good, I wasn’t surprised when I was told they had sold 200 of them just the night before.
Onward to a water gun game, with happy tummies, my son took a chance at it.
Winning nothing, but happy smiles and shrugs, we strode on to another game of chance, the ball-into-a-vase-game.
And while the prize here was a goldfish, this was not to be earned by our Nathaniel, who again was unphased by the defeat, and we all strolled on.
Next up though was the bumper cars.
So, when I first went on a bumper car ride back in Connecticut as a lil’ one, I actually knocked out one of my wiggly front teeth: took me years to get back in one.
Nonetheless I was determined that my son’s first time was less traumatizing, and mission accomplished!
While I drove the wonky vehicle, careening into other drivers and giggling maniacally, he swayed back and forth effortlessly with each hit and nudge.
My wife laughed as we swooped past her each time, and he laughed more.
I kept driving like a madman until our time ended…
Bounding out of the car, we were all beaming, all teeth intact.
Making our way to a ride called the Puppy Roll, I wondered how well my adult guts would handle a ride overfilling with younger kids, with their stronger stomachs and all that.
Remember, I just had a couple of hotdogs.
Imagine my surprise when my boy took it easy on his dear old dad, and didn’t spin our seats furiously until the final minutes of the ride, gradually giving me time to get used to the increasing G-Force he wanted to induce.
Nothing else induced, this ride was also an unmitigated success, and we rolled out of it like pros.
So, my wife doesn’t like rides due to crazy motion-sickness, which results in my going on with our son when he wants to try them out.
Thankfully for us all, I love a good ride, carnival or amusement park.
Every now and then though, I’m reminded of my height, as I was when we approached the Magic Castle.
This is a funhouse, which I love, but smaller than I remember.
So on his own, we watched from the outside, as he navigated through the mirror maze, up the silly stairs, across the balcony, and down to the spiral slide which definitely wouldn’t fit any average adult.
As he did it one more time, I held my wife’s hand under the rising moon, and the increasing crowd.
Moonlight over the midway, one of our favorite things.
He however just loves those carnival games.
Fully prepared to accept another loss, I was shocked to find he nailed the balloon/dart toss, hitting two balloons out of three to win a stuffed toy.
Ok, let’s try the next one, he decided.
At another one, he does even better and gets all three balloons and a fidget spinner for winning!
Now we're all just looking for a new challenge for him.
Eyeing a cork-gun shooting game, he ready, aims, and fires – hitting the first can, which doesn’t drop, but making sure to knock out the next two with precision and power, to cancel any dispute about his accuracy ability.
My son is Hawkeye from the Avengers!
As I and other grown men stare in disbelief, envy, and awe, he collects his stuffed toy, and struts off.
In my entire life, I’ve maybe won one or two prizes at those games; I’m a proud papa, my wife is an admiring mama.
Easily earning the hamburger and fries he’s been stalking, we carry it back towards the church and away from the grassy area that most of the midway’s game and rides occupy, across the church’s parking lot, and pass the church’s food booths there.
On the side of the church in a covered area with white benches and tables, my family and I sit and enjoy the burger and fries he lets us try.
Not bad, but the hot dogs were better I think.
And while I think I should go get a third one, I wisely decline, as he wants to go on the bumper cars again.
Grabbing sodas with the last few food tickets we purchased, my wife decides to go back to the car with his prizes, so she’s not carting his wares all over.
She’s a smart cookie, that one.
Meandering through the bulging crowd, we find the lines everywhere are two to three times larger than when we first got there over an hour earlier.
Realizing that we haven’t ridden the ferris wheel, we decide that it will be our last one before we leave.
Best. Choice. Ever.
As we wait in the line for almost 40 minutes, I can tell he’s getting tired and the crowds are getting tighter.
Thankfully, the speakers here are
pumping out old-school funk, rock, R&B, and even 80’s show tunes, as the operator bops around to it.
About 20 people ahead of us at the ferris wheel entrance, a group of
teenage girls tries to cut the line.
“Hold on” says Operator Bop.
“You can’t just cut ahead of these people, they’ve been waiting a long time,” he scolds them.
They quietly plead an excuse, but he’s not having it.
“G’bye, g’bye,” he shoos them off with.
As they slink away, I give him a nod – I’m just surrounded by heroes
tonight.
Fist-bumping him on the way up to our seat on the ride, he opens the door to it, and my son and I get in.
I’ve been on this ride with him at least 4 or 5 times before, but he gets increasingly nervous tonight each time our cart rises and rocks with boarding/unboarding riders below.
Assuring him everything is fine and to not get nervous, he finally relaxes as the ride rotates around smoothly after collecting all its passengers.
After a few spins, it’s time to go back down and he’s much better now, looking forward to the unmoving earth below.
I’m chuckling to myself, and somewhat grateful – he seems to be getting groggier.
But he manages to spring back to life once more once off, reminding me that we haven’t gotten dessert.
Meeting up with the missus, we make our way to our sweet destinations: deep-fried Snicker for me, Sno-Cone for him, and she gets lemonade and a funnel cake topped w/cinnamon.
I’ve written before about my love of nachos, and almost get them too, but remind myself it’s too late for them unless I want Tums to be my after-dinner mint.
Settling down in the white-tabled food court area again, we tell her all about the ferris wheel exploits.
She laughs and says we definitely got there at the right time, and how anyone now is going to have an even longer wait anywhere at the carnival.
Now ready to go and with the last of our food tickets, she purchases two flowering plants – one red and the other yellow – and we head back to our car.
Regaling each other with the evening’s fun on the ride home, we pray for something else from the church: we pray the carnival returns each and every year.
I’m also praying for those hot dogs again too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.