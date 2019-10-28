With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1 and tuition costs having more than doubled since the 1980s, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2020’s Best College & University Rankings as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools Wallet Hub evaluated higher-education institutions in Florida based on 33 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Top 10 Florida Colleges & Universities
1. University of Florida
2. Florida State University
3. University of Central Florida
4. University of South Florida
5. St. Thomas University
6. University of Miami
7. University of West Florida
8. Florida Southern College
9. Florida A&M University
10. Florida International University
Here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:
School Snapshots
(1 = Best; 14 = Average; 28 = Worst)
University of Florida
• 4th – Admission Rate
• 4th – Net Cost
• 16th – Student-Faculty Ratio
• 12th – On-Campus Crime
• 9th – Gender & Racial Diversity
• 1st – Graduation Rate
• 4th – Post-Attendance
Median Salary
Florida State University
• 3rd – Admission Rate
• 6th – Net Cost
• 16th – On-Campus Crime
• 15th – Gender & Racial Diversity
• 2nd – Graduation Rate
• 8th – Post-Attendance Median Salary
University of Central Florida
• 8th – Admission Rate
• 10th – Net Cost
• 3rd – On-Campus Crime
• 7th – Gender & Racial Diversity
• 4th – Graduation Rate
• 11th – Post-Attendance Median Salary
