Did you know that your immune system works around the clock to defend your body against invaders? It never stops doing its part in protecting you. So one of the best things you can do to keep yourself healthy is to make your immune health a top priority in your wellness routine. Here are some easy ways to keep your immune system functioning at its best - so you can be at your best, too.
Eat vitamin-rich foods
If your diet is rich in foods like fresh, colorful produce every day, you'll get plenty of vitamins that support your immune system. The Cleveland Clinic reports that vitamins C, B6 and E are the best immune-supporting vitamins.
Vitamin C:
* Citrus fruits, strawberries
* Spinach, kale, broccoli
Vitamin B6:
* Chicken, salmon, tuna
* Green veggies, chickpeas
Vitamin E:
* Nuts, seeds, spinach
Supplement your health
However, if you feel that your daily diet doesn't contain enough of the nutrients and vitamins your body needs for optimal immune health, vitamin supplements can fill the gap.
Enlist a paraprobiotic
to support your body's defenses Paraprobiotics, not to be confused with probiotics (which are live microorganisms), are non-viable probiotics.
A growing body of scientific evidence demonstrates that specific clinically tested paraprobiotic strains, when given in sufficient quantities, confer benefits to the immune system.
Get your zzz's
Getting enough sleep is at the top of many lists of ways to maintain your overall health, and especially your immune system's ability to function well. According to WebMD, most adults need 7-9 hours of sleep every night. Notice your sleeping hours for a week to see if you're getting the restorative sleep your immune system needs. If you're not, try setting a regular sleeping and waking schedule - even on weekends - that allows you a little time to wind down before bed, too.
Reduce stress
In addition to getting enough sleep every night, reducing daily stress can also help improve your immune system's function, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Try techniques that can lower your stress levels, such as:
* Regular exercise
* Spending time outdoors
* Meditation
* Yoga
* Doing something you enjoy
Since your immune system doesn't take a break, you need to give it a boost. To maximize your health, choose a couple of the above strategies to start giving your immune system the full support it needs to help you live your best life, every day.
