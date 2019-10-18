Restoration Church Homestead, 1955 N. Krome Ave, formerly St. Andrews Lutheran Church, is having its grand opening on October 20, 2019 and would like to invite the community. Service times are 9:30 and 11:00 A.M. After the second service we will bounce houses, face painting, food trucks, music and more. www.rchomestead.org
A new beginning at an old place has begun.
What started in February of 1952 ended in 2018 and facilitated a new beginning again in 2019. St. Andrews Lutheran Church, which held its first service February 17, 1952 held its last service April 8, 2018 due to a decline in membership.
The remaining members of St. Andrew’s wanted the property to remain a worship facility and began the mission of finding a church in need of a facility. A church is a group of believers in Christ Jesus, not a building. After many months of questions, discussion, fact finding, prayers and meetings, along with being good stewards of the gift that God had given us, delayed by another hurricane, the vote finally took place and the members of St. Andrews decided to gift the property located at 1955 North Krome Avenue, Homestead, FL to Core Community Church, Homestead.
St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church held its first service Sunday evening, February 17, 1952 at Branam Funeral Home with 26 people attending. Services continued there until the third Sunday in October, moving to Neva King Elementary School, Homestead. Charter membership was 99 adults and 18 children on the first Sunday of February 1954.
The site at 1955 North Krome Avenue was purchased in March 1954 for $22.50. On June 19th, 1954 services were moved to from Neva King to South Dade High School cafeteria. St. Andrew’s was incorporated July 13, 1954. Ground breaking for new chapel and education wing was on April 17, 1955 and dedicated on March 10, 1957. Groundbreaking for the Fellowship Hall was June 26, 1977 and it was dedicated on December 11, 1977. On December 13, 1987 there was a mortgage burning ceremony and celebration.
Then on August 24, 1992 Hurricane Andrew hit St. Andrew’s demolishing the sanctuary, but causing only minor damage occurred to Fellowship Hall, which was to become the sanctuary. After the hurricane, St. Andrew’s became one of the disaster centers for Homestead passing out food, clothing, medical supplies, etc. to the community as well as resolving their own personal and parish disasters. Unfortunately, because of Hurricane Andrew many member’s homes were destroyed causing a great loss of membership due to relocation. Monies from an insurance policy, pledge fund and donations from literally around the world enabled groundbreaking to be held for the new sanctuary on May 22, 1994 and dedication of completed sanctuary was held on Father’s Day, June 18, 1995 with no mortgage.
The 50th anniversary of St. Andrew’s was held on November 1, 2003.
St. Andrew’s over the years hosted a number of different congregations in need of a worship space. Members have participated in many community activities including the Palm Sunday Procession, Adopt-a-highway, Vacation Bible School, Blanket Ministry, Lap robes for wounded military, Operation Shoebox, semi-annual yard sale, Pillowcase Ministry, Ted Werntz Memorial Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity here and building homes and sponsoring children in Haiti.
St. Andrew’s was much like Core Community Church, a multi-generational, multi-ethnic congregation with its center on Christ Jesus and it too held its services in a school cafeteria. Coincidence? I hardly think so. All things work for the glory of God.
That was the easy part. After the decision to gift the property to Core, it a huge endeavor to distribute the assets of St. Andrews.
An endowment fund in St. Andrews name was established to; fund micro-loans to people across the world to enable them to become self-sufficient and begin a business (FINCA), feed the hungry in other countries (Food for the Poor) and help feed local homeless people at the Homestead Soup Kitchen.
The title was transferred to Core Community Church in June 2018 and plans began to renovate the sanctuary or restore it. The administration was moved into the Fellowship Hall in early 2019, groups have been using it throughout the year and it is now being readied for children’s ministry on Sunday mornings.
The church elders and staff made the decision to change the name, when we move into the new sanctuary, from Core Community Church to Restoration Church Homestead because of what Christ has done for us. Landscaping is being done around the completed sanctuary, between the buildings and more to come.
