Observing Memorial Day is a national holiday for remembering those who have died serving in the American Armed Services. Unofficially, it marks the beginning of the Summer season. Many people spend this day to be with family and friends and participate in gatherings of good times with great tasty foods. Enjoy the weekend decorating with red, white, and blue and our American flag. Enjoy your celebration.
Watermelon Salad
This salad sounds different, however, it is delicious. Not only is it very colorful but it taste wonderful. Cool and refreshing!
5 cups watermelon cut into bite-size pieces
1/4 to 1/2 cup feta cheese crumbled
1/4 cup chopped fresh mint
1/4 cup chopped red onion
3 tablespoons light olive oil
1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar
3 cups salad greens
Mixed together olive oil and vinegar. Toss all other ingredients together and drizzle Olive oil and vinegar mixture on top. May chill before serving if desired.
Triple Berry Pie
2 cups blueberries
2 cups blackberries
2 cup cherries pitted or if you prefer raspberries
(I used cherries) I also found cherries in the frozen food section of the store.
3/4 cup white sugar
1/3 cup all purpose flour
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon butter
Two pie crust homemade or store-bought
Preheat oven 400°. In a bowl mix together blackberries, blueberries, cherries or raspberries, white sugar, flour, cornstarch, and lemon juice. Set aside. Roll out or place a premade piecrust into a 9 inch pie dish and press gently into the bottom of the pan. Fill pie crust with filling. Dot top of filling with butter.
Cut top dough into strips to form lattice. If your lattice isn’t perfect don’t worry the bubbling filling and browning will hide most imperfections. If you do not want to lattice top of pie just use a solid piece of dough and crimp edges to seal pie. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until browned. This pie is so festive and delicious with the combination of different berries. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream or just plain.
Fresh Corn Salad
4 cups fresh yellow corn cooked and cut off the cob
2 cups fresh sliced cucumber cut into bite-size pieces
1/2 cup fresh chopped basil
1/3 cup fresh chopped chives
Dressing:
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice, 1/2 cup light olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, basil, chives, salt and pepper.Set aside. In a bowl mix together corn and cucumber. Toss dressing lightly into corn and
cucumbers. Chill and serve. Cool, refreshing, and delicious.
