Honoring our Veterans is a solid day of remembering those who have died serving in the American Armed Services. Memorial day is a day many people use to be with family and friends and participate in gatherings of remembrance. Decorating with red, white and blue and of course our American flag with good tasty foods is always special on this day. Memorial Day is also the unofficial start of summer and the beginning season for grilling and picnicking with friends and family. Below are some favorite holiday dishes for Memorial Day.
Cold Artichoke Salad
2 1/2 cups chicken broth
One cup white rice
Cook rice in chicken broth according to rice directions and set aside:
4 green onions, chopped
1 small green pepper, finely chopped
12 pimento olives, drained and sliced
1 (12) ounce jar marinated artichoke hearts drained (reserve marinade liquid)
1 tablespoon curry powder or to taste
1/2 cup mayonnaise
Mixed together in a bowl cooked rice, chopped green onions, chopped green pepper, and olives. Drain artichoke hearts saving marinade. Cut hearts in half. Add curry powder and marinated to mayonnaise and combine thoroughly. Add cut artichoke hearts and marinade mixture to rice mixture. Mix well and chill several hours before serving. This was always a request for side salad for our catered events. It’s delicious!
Cherry Pineapple Salad
1 can Comstock cherry pie filling
1 can pineapple chunks drained well
1 can condensed milk
1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
One container Cool Whip
In a bowl mix together all of the above ingredients folding in Cool Whip last. Chill and serve! A real cool and festive salad that everyone comments about when they taste it!
Easy Coconut Flag Cake
1 box Duncan Hines white cake mix, cooked according to package directions in a 13x9 pan.
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 can cream of coconut
1 (16) ounce container Cool Whip
1 (8) ounce package coconut
1 small carton trawberries sliced
1 small carton blueberries
After baking cake when cake is still hot poke holes in top of cake.
Mix together cream of coconut and sweetened condensed milk. Pour over the top of the cake. It makes alot so I use half of mixture. Let cake cool. Frost cake with whipped topping. Sprinkle coconut on top of cake and sides. Arrange blueberries and strawberries on top of cake with flag design.
Store cake in refrigerator until ready to serve.
