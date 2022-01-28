The Seminole Theatre has certainly presented various performances to the community since the December 2015 re-opening. The 2021-2022
season has music, dance, the comedy pet theater returning, the always popular Seminole Players, and more.
In the “more,” is the Patty Mayo Production, “RedNeck Talent Show” with $10,000 going to the winner. Registration is open for what will be five days of competition beginning Tuesday February 15, 2022, and narrowing to the finals, Saturday, February 19th where the winner will be announced at the 9:00 p.m. Award Ceremony.
This is no ordinary talent show. Patty Mayo, well-known within the YouTube community, is the man behind the concept. “Patty Mayo is a famous celebrity who became popular as a YouTube content creator. He is a self-made bounty hunter, and he makes several types of daring videos, pranks videos, vlogs, and other content for his YouTube channel. He has a huge number of fans on his social media pages and YouTube channel due to his content. Patty began creating content for his YouTube channel in 2013. And as of now, he is one of the successful YouTube personages.” (https://profvalue.com/patty-mayo/)
Yes, his “Southland Bounty Hunters” on YouTube growing to almost 10 million
subscribers does equal success. They did take a break in filming for about a year starting in early 2020 and returned this past April. In a brief telephone call, he explained they’ve been working on several different ideas for new productions and the “Redneck Talent Show” is one of them.
Why choose the Seminole Theatre for the venue? He cited the recent renovation, seating, sound system, stage, and layout as being good for the contestants and audience. They will bring their own high tech stage equipment for a set-up similar to what is seen on television talent search shows. “It’s going to be an out-of-this-world event. They can come with any talent; singing, dancing, magic; whatever is entertaining. It will be a fun show to watch and to compete in.”
Registration ends Monday, February 7, 2020, with no cost to enter. All ages are welcome although under eighteen must be accompanied by an adult.
Details are provided at https://rednecktalent.com/
“Got talent? Do you handle alligators? Dance on your friends head? Juggle brooms? Sing really well or maybe not so well? Want to win $10,000!? Let’s see what you’ve got baby!
We want to see you!
Everyone from every background and all ages are welcome.
All days of the show take place at the Seminole Theater – 18 N Krome Ave Homestead. You’ll only need to perform on one day of Round 1 and if you’re
selected to move on you’ll be invited back February 19 for the semi-final and final rounds.”
You’ll perform once on a day of your choice for the first round and
invited back on Feb 19th for the semi-finals and finals if you are chosen by the judges & audience. No nudity or crude acts. No pyrotechnics.
During the first round you’ll be judged by Patty, Raven and Tom who
decide if you move on to the semi-finals. The final round will be decided by the audience and live viewers. Expect to be at the theater for up to 5 hours, food and drinks will be available. Talents are chosen to perform in the order in which you arrive. You’ll be given up to 5 minutes to setup and perform. Music support will be provided. More time will be given during semi-final and final rounds where you’ll be given custom lighting and stage options.
The show will stream LIVE to members of the Patty Mayo YouTube channel and recorded to be released as full episodes.
Local radio celebrity Doug Hitchcock has been promoting the show and recently spoke with Mayo on air. Mayo emphasized it is free to enter and they are looking for whatever talent contestants want to bring to the stage.
“The Redneck Talent Show is going to be awesome,” Hitchcock said later. “People are coming here from all over the country. It’s not a little thing; the winner gets ten grand. I thank Patty and his guys for bringing this to
Homestead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.