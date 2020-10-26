Operation Christmas Child 2020 is a GO!
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause fear and uncertainty, Samaritan’s Purse is calling on churches and families to pack more shoebox gifts than ever before for Operation Christmas Child—
making sure millions of children experience the Good News and great joy of the holiday.
The Samaritan's Purse project has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide for more than two decades. This is a mission project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
Simply pack shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Then, bring them to one of more than 4,000 Drop-Off Locations during National Collection Week Nov. 16–23.
During collection week there will be three local sites open in our South Dade/Florida Keys area: Mt. Calvary Community Faith Church (Florida City), First Baptist Church of Key Largo and Marathon Church of God. Hours of collection will be released soon.
Contact Cindy Smith (Church/Community Relations Team) at 305-923-9984 or visit www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child to learn more about how to pack a shoebox and how to reach a child in need.
