The tradition of presenting Quilts of Valor to selected military veterans took place Saturday, November 12, 2022 in a new venue. Members of the Miami Ocean Waves Quilting Guild of South Florida gathered for their regular meeting and the special event at the Miami-Dade Military Museum, one of the most recently opened museums in the area. “The Miami Dade Military Museum and Memorial is located on the grounds of the WWII Naval Air Station Richmond, which was the southernmost blimp base in the country.” It is next to the Gold Coast Railroad Museum and Dr. Anthony Atwood, Museum Director, provided a brief description of the museum. (https://www.miamimilitarymuseum.org)
Multiple Guild members create or help create the quilts that honor veterans who are nominated to be recipients. Three were chosen this year. Joyce Cotner, military wife of a career Air Force officer and longtime member of the Guild, chairs the Quilts of Valor Committee.
Beverly D. Rouse, Airman Third Class, separated from the U.S. Air Force in 1955 after serving in Washington, D.C., during the Korean War. Her work was primarily with classified material up through Top Secret; duty reserved for the highest skilled individuals. Raised in a large family in Minnesota, she went to work as a secretary immediately after high school yet longed for more adventure. She’d seen recruiting signs for the military and her only brother was not able to serve due to a severe medical condition. “I told him I would take his place,” she said. She married her former military supervisor to step into her next role as a military wife and mother of four. Her husband, who continued his career as a crew chief, later became a disabled veteran and they devoted themselves supporting Disabled Veterans of America (DAV). Her time of service and being stationed in places such as Okinawa gave her both the adventure she’d wanted and great fulfillment. “It was a wonderful experience for me.”
Martha Perez, who reached the rank of Corporal, left the U.S. Army in 1997 after completing combat service in Operation Decisive Endeavor, a peacekeeping mission in Bosnia–Herzegovina. As a team leader, she stressed to her team that even though they carried live ammunition, the people they were among were trying to recover from war and should not be viewed as potential enemies. She joined the Army at age eighteen; two years after her family home was one of only two houses still standing in their Naranja neighborhood devastated by Hurricane Andrew. Army National Guard and other military who patrolled and helped in many ways inspired her to join as soon as she was of age. She also became a medic which led to nursing where she currently works in a medical practice. “The military was the right start to a career of service. I’m grateful for that and for everyone still serving.”
Albert LaVoie enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1965, four days after graduating from high school. He completed initial infantry training and went to Naval training where he specialized in ordnance. Assigned with the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, he saw combat service in Chu Lai, South Vietnam, September 1966 - October 1967 where he also participated in Counter Insurgency Operations. He was awarded the Vietnamese Service Medal, w/1*; Vietnamese Campaign v/1*; M-14 Sharpshooter; National Defense and Good Conduct Medals. He separated from service in 1969 as a sergeant and later spent twenty-five years as a Miami-Dade police officer. He spoke of his family military history as his father was one of “Merrill’s Marauders” during WW II. “They were there for the duration,” he reminded everyone. “We were in Vietnam for a twelve-month tour.” He also paid tribute a friend who was killed. ”Keep all veterans in your prayers.”
Joyce Cotner closed the presentation with this sentiment behind the craftwork. “This is a lifetime award stitched with love, prayers, and healing thoughts.”
Quilts of Valor is a national organization established in 2003 which local organizations join in with to create and distribute quilts. “Our Mission: to cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”
To learn more about Quilts of Valor, go to www.QOVF.org or write to QOVF, PO Box 191, Winterst, IA 50273. To learn more about the Miami Guild, go to http://www.oceanwavesquilters.com/
