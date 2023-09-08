When it is almost Fall, starting it off right is trying some of our favorite ways to cook and serve pumpkin. Pumpkins are a fruit, that can be made with many recipes and served for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even as a snack. The choices of how to use this wonderful seasonal fruit is endless. Use it in pasta, soups, cakes, pies, breads and dips. We know you will enjoy our Pumpkin Bread Recipe with a great Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread. A treat to serve to any age group is Pumpkin Caramel Dip.
Everyone loves this dip and you can serve it for any event. Top it off with fresh fruit such as apples, strawberries, grapes and even cookies of your choice. It is a favorite!
A Different Pumpkin Bread
1 (15) ounce can pumpkin purée
1 box Betty Crocker Spice Cake Mix
3 eggs beaten
1/2 cup sour cream
1 cup water
Mix together, cake mix, eggs, sour cream, and water. Add in pumpkin purée and mix well. Pour into a well greased 9 x 5“ loaf pan. Bake in a 350° oven for 45 to 50 minutes until center test done. Slice when cooled and serve with our special Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread recipe.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese softened
1/2 cup canned pumpkin purée
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
With a mixer, mix until smooth cream cheese, pumpkin, nutmeg and cinnamon. Chill. Serve with pumpkin bread or pumpkin muffins.
Delicious on bagels or toast.
Pumpkin Caramel Dip
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese softened
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup white sugar
2 tablespoons pumpkin purée
2 tablespoons Smuckers caramel topping
With a mixer, mix together, cream cheese, brown sugar, white sugar, pumpkin purée, and caramel topping. Beat until all ingredients are combined well. Serve with fruit and drizzle extra caramel topping over fruit before serving.
Ginger Snap cookies go great on your tray, however, I have found some youngsters prefer vanilla wafers instead of the ginger snaps.
Tip: when cutting and serving apples lightly toss cut apples with a mixture of 2 tablespoon lemon juice with 1 cup water. Chill for a few minutes while
preparing tray. This will prevent apples from turning brown on your display. Drain apples before serving. Chill finished tray until ready to serve.
