Fall is the season of pumpkin! Make the most of it by trying these wonderful new pumpkin recipes that are delicious and sweet. Though pumpkin pie is a popular fall dessert, it is not the only way to make good use of this colorful fruit.
Pumpkins are also fun for decorating and carving. However, when choosing fresh pumpkins for cooking, avoid large carving varieties used for jack-o’-lanterns,
they are stringy and lack flavor. Pumpkins can also store for up to a month in a cool, dry place. Canned pure pumpkin is an easy shortcut to use instead of making your own homemade purée. Homemade is easy to make if you have the time. Don’t throw away those pumpkin seeds! Roasted pumpkin seeds are a delicious addition in casseroles, salads, soups, and granola.
Pumpkin Dip
1 package (8 ounce) cream cheese softened
2 cups powdered sugar
1 can (15 ounce) pure pumpkin purée
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon nutmeg
With a mixer mix cream cheese until smooth and creamy. Beat in remaining ingredients. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator. Serve in a small carved our pumpkin. Serve with ginger snaps. Festive, fun and Fall!
Ice Cream Pumpkin Pie
1 can ( 15 ounce) pure pumpkin purée
1 quart softened vanilla ice cream
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1 graham cracker pie shell (9inch)
For pie crust:
1 1/2 cups Graham Cracker crumbs
1/3 cup white sugar
6 tablespoons butter melted
Combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, melted butter in a mixing bowl. Mix well until blended. Press crumbs into the bottom and up the sides of a 9 inch pie plate. Bake in oven 350° for eight minutes. Cool before adding filling. Store-bought crust optional and works well also.
For filling:
In a mixing bowl mix together canned pumpkin, softened vanilla ice cream, brown sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, and nutmeg. Blend well. Pour into cooled pie shell. Freeze for shours or overnight before serving. Garnish with whip cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon on top.
