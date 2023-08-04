Millions of cell phone owners have been warned they risk destroying their devices as record-breaking temperatures continue across the US.
Phone experts from SellCell have offered advice to help Americans protect their tech in sweltering temperatures.
Experts now warn that the dangerously hot temperatures can cause permanent damage to gadgets.
Phones are designed to work at temperatures no higher than 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Still, when cell phones get too hot vital components can be irreversibly damaged such as burst and pixelated screens and in extreme cases, overheating can cause the battery to blow up.
Steps that can be taken to reduce the risks of this happening to cell phones include turning all unnecessary settings off, removing phone cases and keeping them in a cool and shady area.
A spokesperson for SellCell said: “Much like humans, electronics struggle to cope when they get too hot so while sweltering temperatures continue to sweep across the US, cell phone owners must take extra care of their devices.
With record highs continuing, it is essential that Americans protect their devices from the sunshine or they risk having to splash thousands of dollars on a new one. Smartphone users may be familiar with a warning message that appears when the device overheats and it is essential to take notice and act swiftly if it comes up because it indicates a problem.
There is a high chance that if you are too hot, your phone is too, and it can cause permanent damage to the device, even causing it to blow up. The safest advice is to keep the cell phone inside, but if that is not possible, make sure to keep out of direct sunlight and turn all settings down.”
Leave it indoors - Keeping the phone inside, preferably in an air-conditioned, cool and shady room, is the safest way to look after a phone while the heatwaves continue. It is very easy for devices to overheat, especially while temperatures are dangerously high, so keeping them protected inside is the best option.
Take notice of warnings -
Most smart devices, like iPhones, Sony and Samsung, will display a warning sign if they are getting too hot, and may even shut down completely in an attempt to regulate temperatures. It is vital to take notice of these warnings as they indicate a problem and move somewhere cooler.
Never leave it in a car -
Temperatures in cars can rocket above safe levels in a matter of minutes, and a cell phone will quickly start baking if left inside. Temperatures in a parked car will quickly exceed the maximum recommendation of 95 degrees, so never leave it in there on a hot day.
Don’t use the device too much -
Cell phones can quickly overheat from external temperatures alone, but making calls, texting, and playing music and games will only make them work harder and generate more heat. Consider leaving the device in aeroplane mode if it absolutely can’t be left at home.
Stay away from the fridge and freezer -
On a hot day, it may seem like a quick fix, but extreme shifts in temperature can be catastrophic to phones. Taking a device from one hot extreme to a cooler extreme can shock the phone and in some cases lead to condensation build up behind the screen.
Stay out of direct sunlight -
Make sure that cell phones are never positioned directly in front of sunlight as it will cause them to heat up quicker. They are made up of materials that absorb heat quickly causing them to reach extreme temperatures, overheat and stop working. If left for too long, leaving them in direct sunlight is the quickest way to damage the batteries, and cause them to catch fire.
Turn off unnecessary settings -
To avoid any other possibility of overheating, turn off all unnecessary settings that drain the battery to limit overheating. Consider turning down the brightness and shutting down open apps, and multiple windows.
Don’t put it on charge -
Putting a phone on charge when it is already hot will only add to the issue. Charging the phone will generate more heat, especially if using a fast charging appliance, poor quality charger or if it is being overcharged.
Take off the Case -
It is best to remove cell phone cases when temperatures are high as it acts as insulation. The extra layer will trap heat and cause it to overheat quickly, so removing the case is a great way to keep it cooler.
Get Insurance -
Ensure you get insurance on your cell phone and adequate damage coverage. Cell phone insurance can be a lifeline, but make sure to check the policies around how long it takes to repair and replace phones and timescales. Importantly check the excess too- as they can be set high for travel.
