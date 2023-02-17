The College of the Florida Keys invites prospective students and their parents to learn more about its Project ACCESS program at a virtual information
session on Wednesday, February 22 at 5:30 p.m.
Project ACCESS is an inclusive postsecondary education program for students with intellectual disabilities and autism. The personalized program includes academics, social activities, employment experience, and independent living.
Students can participate in Project ACCESS at CFK’s Key West Campus or Upper Keys Center in Key Largo.
CFK offers an array of support for students in Project ACCESS including academic and peer mentors, success coaches, and academic advisors.
Project ACCESS is a federally- approved Comprehensive Transition Program, meaning eligible students may receive Pell grants and apply to participate in work-study programs.
Additionally, the College was awarded enhancement grants through the Florida Center for Students with Unique Abilities in 2017 and 2020 and is an
approved Florida Post-Secondary Comprehensive Transition Program. Because of this funding, eligible students are awarded a $7,000 scholarship annually to offset tuition, fees, housing, and other costs.
Attendees of the virtual information session on February 22 will receive a code to waive the $30 application fee. Registration for the event is
required.
Go to CFK.edu/ProjectACCESS to learn more and to register. For information, contact Nicole Gerrard, CFK Associate Dean of Student Success Services, at ProjectACCESS1@cfk.edu or 305-809-3262.
