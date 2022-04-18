In the current market, houses are selling fast – meaning there’s typically no need to spend time and money on large home repairs and renovations to get an offer. Instead, homeowners should focus on quick, easy DIY projects to give their space a facelift before listing.
Enhance Curb Appeal. “The exterior of your home sets the tone for what buyers can expect inside,” says Lindsey
Mahoney, DIYer behind Building Bluebird and licensed realtor with Rigali Group at Danberry. “If a buyer pulls up to a house where the outside is in
disrepair, it sets off red flags that the home may have hidden issues from
neglect.”
The simplest way to enhance your home’s curb appeal is to maintain the yard, regardless of the weather.
Homeowners should consider cutting the grass, planting flowers and greenery, raking leaves, and watering the grass and flowers.
If the home’s exterior is in need of a little more TLC, consider adding a pop of color to the front door with a fresh coat of paint, installing unique shutters for visual interest or updating to a new mailbox. Pull it all together with a
seasonal wreath or welcome mat.
Paint As Needed. Moving into the interior, spruce things up by refreshing walls with new paint. Rather than redoing every room, focus on painting over bright, bold colors with a neutral palette more likely to appeal to the masses.
Make Minor Repairs. As you’re gearing up to sell, pay close attention to minor things that may need to be updated or repaired. Leaky faucets, loose cabinet
handles or doors that stick are all minor fixes – but ignoring them could leave potential buyers assuming that there are larger problems within the home. Do a careful walkthrough before listing to look for any small fixes that need to be made.
Declutter and Clean. A messy house is a major turnoff for potential buyers. Start by eliminating as many personal items as possible, including toiletries, kids’ items and personal décor like family photos, fan memorabilia and religious and political objects. It’s also important to spruce up the appearance of beds, couch pillows and counters in the kitchen and bathrooms.
“If you have a small closet and your clothes are jammed into it, take out half so it looks like there is room to add more,” Mahoney recommends. “You don’t want your buyer’s first thought to be that they won’t be able to fit their
belongings in the bedroom closet.”
Once things are organized, each room should receive a deep clean,
including wiping surfaces, floors and baseboards, as well as cleaning any appliances, sinks, toilets and showers. As the open house approaches, open doors and windows for fresh air and natural light.
If you prioritize the right projects, preparing to sell is painless and will maximize your potential profit.
