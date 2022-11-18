With the Thanksgiving holiday right around the corner, there are lots of things you can do to get ready to make your cooking experience more fun.
Preparing in advance is something we always think about. I myself make a list, plot out seating arrangements, and pre-prep a lot of the foods in advance that I will be serving on turkey day. I also get out all of my recipes, look through the ingredients needed, and make sure in advance that I have everything so I do not run out and have to make a last-minute grocery store run. When you are shopping sometimes it is better to go ahead and pick up that extra bag of sugar because most times you are going to use it.
Chopping and cutting alot of your vegetables and freezing or Ziploc bagging them is always a good idea. Desserts are always at the top of the list for sure. Our pumpkin cheesecake can be cut in squares and made several days in advance is wonderful. We always get rave reviews, and goes a long way for a crowd. There are several great yummy recipes for Pecan Pie this is one that we know you will love. Remember when making your list do not forget the whip cream!
Pumpkin Cheesecake Squares
1 (16) ounce pound cake box mix
My Publix was out of this mix but I got it at Walmart
3 eggs beaten 2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 teaspoon cinnamon 1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 (8) ounce package cream cheese 1 (14) can condensed milk
1 (15) ounce can pumpkin 1 cup chopped pecans.
Preheat oven 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 13x9 inch pan. Combine cake mix, butter, 1 egg and blend together until crumbly only. Pat in pan and set aside. With mixer, beat cream cheese, condensed milk, remaining 2 eggs, pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg. Mix and pour over crumbled cake batter in pan. Sprinkle nuts on top. Bake 30 to 35 minutes.
Chill and when you are ready to serve cut in squares, top with whipped cream and a little sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg. This freezes well!
Best Pecan Pie
Preheat oven 350°
1 cup Karo dark corn syrup
Three eggs beaten
1/2 cup Light brown sugar
1/2 cup Dark brown sugar
3 tablespoons butter, melted
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 3/4 cups chopped pecans
One unbaked 9 inch deep dish pie crust. With a mixer beat three eggs until light and fluffy. Add in Karo syrup, light brown sugar, dark brown sugar, melted butter, and vanilla extract.
Mix until well combined. Mix chopped pecans in batter.
Pour into prepared pie crust and bake in oven for 60 to 70 minutes or until center test done. Cool before serving.
Don’t forget the whip cream when serving!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.