The 2020 hurricane season has already off to a quick start, with a record-high nine named storms through the middle of August, and it is predicted to be one of the busiest seasons on record.
As many as 25 named storms are expected in 2020 – twice the average number – with more frequent, longer and stronger storms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The average season, which runs June through November, sees two named storms by this time of year. This is one of the most active seasonal forecasts that the NOAA has produced in the 22-year history of hurricane outlooks.
“We are now entering the peak months of the Atlantic hurricane season, August through October,” said National Weather Service Director Louis
Uccellini. “Given the activity we have seen so far this season, coupled with the ongoing challenges that communities face in light of COVID-19, now is the time to organize your family plan and make necessary preparations.”
You can prepare for hurricane season and handle any problems that may come from flooding and water damage.
Know the Proper Sand Bag Use
• If you buy sandbags, fill them with sand and not soil, but don’t over fill them. Fill them only 2/3 of the way. If they’re overfilled, they won’t lay flat. If they’re underfilled they’ll leave gaps which will allow the water to seep through.
• Don’t put sandbags directly on top of each other. You need to lay them on the tied opening of the sandbag next to it and underneath it to build a proper water wall.
• To cover doors, duct tape a plastic tarp to the door and then lay down sandbags at the door’s opening . Sandbags alone without the plastic sheet may not stop water.
Be Aware of Outside Threats
• Clear debris from gutters and window sills because heavy rain causes water to drain unevenly, potentially damaging your roof or foundation.
• Add a longer downspout extension on your gutters to divert water farther away from home or business.
Check for Leaks to start
• Check every single window in the house to make sure they’re closed tightly.
• Before rain starts, place towels on the windows and buckets on floor. In heavy rains, you may have to change the towels and buckets several times. Remove wet towels and buckets or you risk mold growth which can start 24 hours after the rain hits.
• Put aluminum foil or pie plates underneath furniture legs to prevent staining.
• Moisture control your basement or crawlspace with a moisture barrier.
Don’t forget to take photos!
• Homeowners often don’t have any proof of their belongings or the condition they were in before the storm. You should take photos of every room in your house, as proof for the insurance company.
