There is a predominant belief that learning is best when teacher directed. However, research has shown that playful learning, when combined with a rich curriculum, promotes children’s development, and reinforces the curiosity for learning. There are numerous ways in which play and learning mutually support one another and how a teacher can connect learning goals to children’s play. In all its forms, play is a practice that starts with maximizing children’s choice, their wonder, and enthusiasm for learning.
Play in early childhood settings has often been misunderstood. The belief that children need to get an early start with reading and math has led to teacher-directed classrooms, with more time for pencil-and-paper tasks. This has led to increased stress on educators and families, with many children developing anxiety, hyperactivity, and lack of focus. For children to develop skills such as attention, impulse control, and memory, they need to be immersed in developmentally appropriate practice and curricular learning that is relevant. Playful learning is a way to do this.
Playful learning is done in a context in which children learn content while doing “free play” or “self-directed play” with some teacher guidance (“guided play”). By starting with children’s curiosity to experiment, explore, and problem solve, learning becomes more interactive. Instead of seeing children as having an “empty” mind that needs to be filled with information, children are seen as explorers who bring some prior knowledge to the experience but can construct an understanding in the process.
Learning that is active, engaging, meaningful, and socially interactive leads to more thinking and increased learning. Playful learning then is a form of guided play, where the teacher builds in the learning and maintains the intentional component to the activity. Research has shown that with playful learning children develop more vocabulary and spatial skills. And when topics are important and culturally relevant to children, they can better identify with the subject and the learning becomes more complete.
Guided Play
There are many types of play. These include free play (or self-directed play), guided play, games, playful instruction, and direct instruction.
All have the following three variables that determine to what degree it is play: the level of adult involvement; the extent to which the child is directing the learning; and the learning goal. Understanding how children develop and learn, awareness of social and cultural contexts, and considering the individual child combine to provide the teacher the tools to think strategically how to target guided play.
Guided play allows teachers to focus children’s play on specific learning goals (e.g., standards-based goals), which can be applied to a variety of topics, from learning place value in math to identifying rhyming words in literacy activities. Note, however, that the teacher does not take over the play activity or even direct it. Instead, she asks probing questions that guide the next level of child-directed exploration. This is a perfect example of how a teacher can initiate a context for learning while still leaving the child in charge.
The goal for Early Childhood educators is to create activities that allow children to play their way. Starting with the children’s interests and getting them involved in playful learning activities will not only be more engaging, but the children will be having fun in the process. And educators will also have fun teaching the children new skills and expanding their understanding.
