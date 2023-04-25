Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.