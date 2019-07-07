Yield: 4 servings
2 cups Pistachios, shelled
1 medium Cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced in 1/2-inch cubes
1 cup Celery stalk, diced
1½ cups Pain de mie (or other soft white bread), chopped
2 small Garlic cloves, degermed and finely chopped
4 cups Cold water Juice of One lemon
2 teaspoons Kosher salt 1 cup watermelon, 1/4" cubes
1 cup Croutons 4 sprigs Fresh tarragon
1/8 tsp Ground white pepper
Extra virgin olive oil
In a large bowl, combine the pistachios, most of the diced cucumber (reserving a small amount for garnish), celery, pain de mie, garlic and water.
Working in two separate batches, pour half of the ingredients into a blender and puree on high speed until contents are smooth throughout, about 2 minutes, and then transfer to a large bowl. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Stir in the freshly squeezed lemon juice.
Strain all of the liquid through a fine-mesh sieve into a glass bowl or airtight container, gently pushing all of the liquid through with a spatula or back of a ladle. Discard the solid ingredients.
Season the soup with salt; refrigerate until well chilled, at least 2 hours or overnight.
To serve, divide the soup into 4 shallow bowls and garnish evenly with the reserved cucumber and diced watermelon. Scatter croutons and a sprig of tarragon on top of each bowl. Season with ground white pepper to taste and drizzle small dots of extra virgin olive oil over the top.
Serve immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.