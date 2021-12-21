Village of Pinecrest and Pinecrest Gardens treats visitors to Bruce Munro: Forest and Field of Light, an extraordinary large-scale, site-specific light installation by acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro from Dec. 4, 2021 – June 26, 2022. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at pinecrestgardens.org.
Bruce Munro: Forest and Field of Light features more than 6,000 fiber-optic illuminated stemmed glass spheres that cascade across nearly two acres of Pinecrest Gardens and are inspired by the venue’s unique landscape and vegetation.
Highlights include Field of Light, which will greet visitors as they walk along a garden path around a banyan tree up to Lakeview Terrace. This vista will be enhanced by gently-changing colored waves of light. Deep in the Lower Garden, guests will find a winding, exotic tropical Forest of Light. Visitors can stroll through a serene and enchanting pathway surrounded by illuminated stems, adding a new dimension to the Gardens’ Cypress Slough, Hardwood Hammock and natural rainforest. Immersed in tropical splendor, the illumination will be reflected in streams that surround Turtle Island.
