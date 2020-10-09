When I think of the month of October and the month of November I think about Fall pies.
Apple and Pumpkin have always been the memory making favorite in our home. I visited the farmers market in Mississippi on a trip last week. After seeing all the Fall pumpkins and apples I wanted to share with our readers my favorite no fail recipe of these two pies. You can use a homemade crust or ready-made crust, which ever you choose. Both seem to work well for these delicious recipes. Which ever pie you choose to make, top it off with a dollop of whipped cream and enjoy this special time of year for all of us.
Fall Pumpkin Pie
One 15 ounce canned pumpkin
3/4 cup white sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon nutmeg
2 large eggs,beaten
One 12 ounce can evaporated milk
One unbaked 9 inch pie crust ready made or homemade
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In mixing bowl combine sugar, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Add beaten eggs, and pumpkin. Gradually add evaporated milk. Mix well and pour into pie shell and bake for 15 minutes, reduce temperature to 350° and bake for an additional 45 to 50 minutes or until knife
inserted in center comes out clean. Cool and serve with whip cream. Yields one 9 inch pie. A lot of pumpkin pie recipes call for pumpkin pie spice, cloves or ginger. I have never used any of these spices, I prefer just the cinnamon and nutmeg spice. I cut out Fall leaves and some turkeys to decorate the top of the pie. It adds to your decorations on your table and makes it look a quite festive. Just cut shapes out using pie crust and bake until golden. You can purchase shape cutters at any cooking shop.
Tip: It’s always been Pumpkin versus Apple in the pie world. Apple Pie is higher in calories. Pumpkin and apples both have fiber and Nutrients. Both are delicious!
Apple Pie Just for Fall
4 Red apples, Pick from Rome,Pink Lady,Jazz Or Honey crisp, all work well
4 green Granny Smith
1 cup white sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/3 cup of all-purpose white flour
2 tablespoons butter
I have tried several different apples to use in my pies. I have found over the years that any of the red apples chosen above combined with the Granny Smith seem to be the best results for a delicious apple pie.
Core, peel, and slice apples and place in a bowl. Toss with sugar, cinnamon and flour. Spoon apples into pie crust shell. Put pats of butter on top of the apples. Roll out second crust and place on top of pie and crimp edges to seal crust. Score top of pie crust to let
filling breathe. Bake in preheated oven 400 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes.
A scoop of ice cream or a drizzle of warm caramel adds a lot of deliciousness to your slice of Fall pie!
Quick Pie Crust
(double this recipe to make top and bottom crust)
1 cup all-purpose white flour
1/3 cup + 1 tablespoon shortening
6 tablespoons ice water
Dash of salt
Extra flour for board
Cut shortening into flour and salt, until crumbly. Add ice water. Stir just until
moistened. Roll out crust on floured board to fit the pie plate and place in pie plate.
Using knife, cut around edge of pie plate
cutting off excess dough mixture.
Crimp the edge.
Use ready made crust if you prefer and are short on time!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.