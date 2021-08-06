Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department (Animal Services) today announced it received a $41,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help provide affordable veterinary care, through Miami-Dade County’s new WOW (Wellness on Wheels) Mobile veterinary clinic, donated by Friends of Miami Animals.
Due to cost and other barriers, pets in under-resourced communities often do not have access to basic veterinary care.
The WOW Mobile rotates to various locations throughout the County that have been identified as veterinary deserts, or areas with few or no options for veterinary care.
The WOW Mobile is fully equipped to provide routine medical care to owned dogs and cats, such as physical exams, wellness vaccines and boosters, heartworm and fecal parasite screening, deworming, heartworm and flea/tick prevention, ear cleaning, nail trimming, and other basic procedures. Veterinarians and technicians staffing the vehicle will also refer clients to low or no-cost options for spay/neuter surgeries, and other treatments that pets may need not offered by the WOW Mobile.
“The WOW Mobile focusses on serving veterinary deserts in underserved neighborhoods in Miami-Dade bringing vital veterinary care services free of charge to pet owners in need,” said Animal Services Interim Director, Lorna Mejia-Lopez.
WOW will be stationed at the Miami Gardens Public Library, 2455 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens through the end of August.
Starting in September, it will be stationed at Florida City - City Hall, 404 West Palm Drive, Florida City.
The WOW Mobile will be open Tuesday - Saturday, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Appointments will not be accepted. Pets will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
