There is no better time than now to try our recipes below with some really different ideas on how to serve this delicious juicy fruit. Our Fresh Peach Crumble Bars are so quick to make and are different and yummy. They can be made with most summer fruits, but it is peach season now so peaches it is! Sometimes family and friends do not want a whole piece of pie so we are sharing our easy Peach Mini Tarts topped with fresh whipped cream to serve as a simple alternative to a cobbler or pie. A cool Fresh Peach Salad is a summer dinner or luncheon must.
Fresh Peach Crumble Bars
2 1/2 cups fresh peaches, cut into
bite-size chunks
5 tablespoon white sugar
1/2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 cups plain flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 1/2 sticks of butter
2/3 cup brown sugar
1 egg beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Line a 8 x 8“ square pan with parchment paper. In a bowl, combine peach chunks, 5 tablespoons sugar and cornstarch. Set aside. Cut butter into tiny chunks and mix with flour and baking powder until mixture forms soft, crumbly chunks. Set aside.
Mix together beaten egg, brown sugar, and vanilla. Add to crumbly flour butter mixture. Mixture should be crumbly. Press and pat 3/4 of mixture into pan. Spread peach mixture on top. Sprinkle rest of crumb mixture over top of peaches dividing evenly. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes. Lift parchment paper out of pan and cut into bars or squares. Dust with powdered sugar at desired to serve.
Fresh Peach Salad
2 cups fresh peaches cut into wedges
2 cups fresh strawberries sliced
1 cup feta cheese crumbled
1 cup toasted pecans or almonds (optional) delightful to use add a
crunch to your salad
Dressing:
2 tablespoons extra-virgin light olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoons kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon fresh chopped mint leaves (using fresh makes all the difference
in looks and taste)
1 tablespoon fresh chopped chives.
1 teaspoon lemon zest
In a bowl whisk together, olive oil, lemon juice, kosher salt, pepper, chopped mint, chopped chives, and lemon zest.
In your serving bowl, tossed lightly peaches, strawberries, feta cheese, and nuts of your choice. Drizzle dressing over top. Make sure your fruit is chilled well before putting together salad.
This is wonderful. You can also use mozzarella chunks a a cheese alternative. It can also be served over fresh salad greens.
Peach Mini-Tarts with Fresh Whipped Cream
2 cups fresh peeled peaches, cut into bite-size tiny chunks drain juice before adding to jam
1/2 cup apricot or peach jam
1 box 15-ounce prepared pie pastry or homemade pie dough
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 tablespoon confectioner sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Heat oven to for 425°. On floured board, roll out pastry dough. Cut circles with round 3 inch cookie cutter.
Place dough circles in mini-muffin pans pricking bottoms with fork.
Bake until golden 10 to 12 minutes.
Remove from pan immediately.
Let cool. In a saucepan heat 1/2 cup apricot or peach jam. Bring to slight boil. Add peaches. Stir lightly. Remove from heat and cool.
To prepare whipping cream:
Homemade whip cream is easy to make. It is lightly sweetened and extra fluffy.
Whip cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl with an electric mixer until frothy. Add confectioners sugar and vanilla continuing to beat until soft peaks form. Chill.
To serve tarts:
Placed tarts on a serving plate.
Fill each tart shell with peach filling. Top with whipped cream and fresh mint. They can be made in advance and served through out the day or evening. They hold refrigerated well.
The shells could be made in advance and frozen until you need them.
They are wonderful to have on hand.
