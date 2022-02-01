On our chilly days most of us are thinking about something warm to cook.
Getting away from traditional soups our Shrimp and Grits recipe comes to mind.
The creamy grits goodness is mixed with two kinds of cheeses to add delicious flavors to this southern style recipe. I have shared this recipe with many family and friends over the years and it seems to be a winner every time when it is prepared and served.
Combining it with Arugula Orange Cranberry Salad is a tasty blend of refreshing tart, tossed with a lightly sweetened dressing to highlight it.
Both of these recipes are a great start to prepare for any occasion.
Arugula Orange Cranberry Salad
4 cups fresh Arugula greens
1 cup dried cranberries
2 oranges peeled and sliced
1/4 cup chopped green scallions
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/2 cup toasted nuts
(I used pecans toasted sliced almonds work well also)
Arrange ingredients together and serve with dressing.
Dressing:
2/3 cup light olive oil
1/3 cup vinegar (rice vinegar, white
balsamic, raspberry vinegar, any of these work well for this recipe)
1 teaspoon garlic, chopped
1 teaspoon grainy mustard
Juice of one lemon
3 tablespoons honey
Mix all of the dressing ingredients together serve over salad.
(I used processor it blends better)
Southern Style Shrimp and Grits
4 cups chicken broth
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup regular grits
1 cup (8 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese
1 cup (8 ounces) shredded Monterey Jack cheese
2 tablespoons butter
6 green scallions chopped
1 small bell pepper, chopped
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 pound small fresh shrimp, peeled and cooked
1 (10) ounce can diced tomatoes with green chilies (Ro-Tel) drained
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese to sprinkle on top before baking.
Bring chicken broth and salt to a boil in a large sauce pan, stir in grits. Cover, reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir together grits, cheddar cheese, and Monterey Jack cheese. Set aside. Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add green onions, bell pepper and garlic. Sauté until tender. Stir together green onion mixture, grits mixture, cooked shrimp, Ro-Tel and pepper. Pour into lightly greased 2 quart casserole. Sprinkle top with a 1/4 of a cup shredded cheddar cheese. Bake at 350° for 30 to 45
minutes. The secret to this recipe is cooking the grits in the chicken broth.
It adds so much to the flavor of the grits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.