Katerina Morin, an eighth-grader at Palmer Trinity School (PTS), has been cast to play young Gloria Estefan in the musical “On Your Feet” playing at the Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre from February 9 – March 6, 2022.
In 2021, Katerina was selected as a winner of the Actors’ Playhouse Young Talent Big Dreams competition in the category of Vocal Groups.
Katerina is active in PTS’s theater program where she has participated in two productions including “Matilda” where she was cast as the lead and “Sister Act” playing Mary Robert. She has also been cast to play Taylor in the PTS production of “High School Musical” this spring.
"Katerina is one of the most dedicated and professional students we have here at Palmer Trinity School. Whether playing a lead role or rehearsing for a thespian piece, she puts her heart and soul into it and achieves greatness through preparation, responsibility and a singing voice that exceeds most 40-year-old singers,” shares Michael Stoddard, performing arts and theater instructor at Palmer Trinity. “I am so excited for her to take on this role and shine brightly for all of Miami to see!"
Outside of school, Katerina has been a part of the Miami Children’s Chorus since the 3rd grade.
Katerina says, “PTS prepared me to pursue my goals in musical theater because the theater community is so loving, accepting, and supportive. During rehearsal, you are encouraged to not hold back, and it is a safe space that teaches you to be confident. Overall, Palmer Trinity helped me be more confident during auditions and to learn to take direction and criticism well.”
