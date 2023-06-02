The U.S. Department of Education recently announced that Palmer Trinity School in Miami, Florida, is among the 2023 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools award honorees.
Palmer Trinit y School was nominated by the Florida Department of Education for its efforts to reduce environmental impact and costs, improve the health and wellness of its students and staff, and ensure effective environmental and sustainability education.
“Our students are encouraged to not only attain individual success, but to use their unique gifts for the service of others,” stated Patrick Roberts, Head of School. “Through an extensive academic program, students are nurtured to not only develop critical thinking and global awareness, but a responsibility to confront the challenges of climate change, develop social skills and healthy habits, and become educated in environmental literacy and sustainability.”
“Our School takes pride in its commitment to making sustainability and the environment a cornerstone of our education,” said Leopoldo Llinas, Director of Environmental Stewardship and Science co-chair. “Being recognized for our leadership in this way is a great honor and speaks to how we are preparing our students for meaningful environmental stewardship.”
Across the country, 26 schools, 11 districts, and four postsecondary institutions are being honored for their innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness, and ensure effective sustainability education. The honorees were named from a pool of candidates nominated by 18 states.
The DOE report stated:
As of 2023, the Environmental Stewardship program at Palmer Trinity includes 22 environmental initiatives, four experiential education travel experiences, four dedicated spaces for environmental education and STEM, two environmental action clubs (middle school and upper school), and a sustainability task force. The dedicated spaces include an aqua lab, living garden, Pine Rockland Butterfly Garden, and STEM lab. The school uses the campus as a tool for education through efforts such as the Trees of Palmer Trinity Book, which allows students, faculty, and visitors to explore campus and learn to identify its exceptional multitude of trees.
The school uses environmentally preferable cleaners to reduce the community's exposure to toxic chemicals and high efficiency air filters to improve IAQ. Palmer Trinity works with its food service provider to promote and offer smart, healthy food choices and to offer vegan and vegetarian dishes. The school offers courses on energy, environment, and sustainability from life science in sixth grade to IB Environmental Systems and Societies in the Upper School. The curriculum is aligned with travel experiences in sixth, seventh, and ninth grades as part of the Experiential Education Program Palmer Trinity School—a coeducational, Episcopal day school—is dedicated to promoting academic excellence that integrates knowledge, compassion, global citizenship, and social responsibility. Providing a supportive environment, Palmer Trinity School serves students from a broad range of socio-economic, ethnic, and religious backgrounds in grades 6-12.
For more information about the school, visit www.palmertrinity.org.
