Families have just over two weeks to enjoy The Magic of Lights, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday extravaganza at Homestead-Miami Speedway that features over a million lights.
The festive and winding drive-through on the grounds of the popular south Florida track is open from 6-10 p.m. ET nightly through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Kids from ages one to 92, families, couples, friends, social and work groups continue to be mesmerized with the colorful lights, magical holiday scenes, dazzling displays and a cast of characters of the incredible holiday experience.
Advanced tickets are on sale by visiting magicoflights.com/homestead. Enter discount code “BRIGHT” and save $5 on tickets.
To showcase the massiveness to the event, below are some incredible numbers behind the experience:
• Approximately 10 miles of steel is used to build the displays.
• The steel is designed, bent, cut, and welded into about 800 frames that are combined in different configurations to create the giant winter holiday scenes.
• Scenes are as high as 32 feet and as long as several hundred feet.
• Each Magic of Lights show holds more than 10 miles of LED lights strung inside the displays, in trees and on buildings throughout its course. There are ten different colors of LED bulbs used in the shows.
• Each frame of each scene is computer-designed and hand-built from about 15 pages of design specifications each. The design and “assembly instructions” for Magic of Lights is more than 86,000 pages long.
• Three fabrication facilities in Illinois provided the design, engineering and labor required to build Magic of Lights.
• More than 45,000 hours of work went into the fabrication for this year’s shows alone.
• At Homestead-Miami Speedway’s Magic of Lights you will drive your car straight through the heart of the up-to-200-foot Enchanted Tunnel of Lights containing tens of thousands of bulbs, all animated into a spectacular show of sparkling lights in every direction
• It took a full-time crew of 10 people a month to create the Magic of Lights at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
