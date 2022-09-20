As the local visual arts community grows, more Miamians want to get involved - but often don’t know where to start. Oolite Arts’ Shares
program makes collecting art accessible, by providing members a way to build their own art collection with the works of local artists.
Shares uses the model of supporting local agriculture and adapts it to support the arts. Buy one of Oolite’s Community Supported Art Shares for $500, and instead of getting a bushel of colorful produce, you’ll receive a bounty of nine pieces of high-quality works, created by Miami’s talented artists.
Memberships are for sale now, though people interested should hurry to sign up online: Only 50 are available per year.
“Over the past five years, Shares has helped Miamians start a collection of works from homegrown artists. Our goal is for our members to learn about our artists, and get to know their practices, so that they may support them into the future,” said Dennis Scholl, president and CEO of Oolite Arts.
For the artists, Shares introduces 50 new collectors to their work. Over the years, this has yielded additional sales and commissions for the artist.
This year, the participating artists include Liene Bosque, Carolina Cueva, Rose Marie Cromwell, Diana Eusebio, Charles Hume, Jr., Pepe Mar, Edison Peñafiel and Ema Ri.
In addition, one mystery artist will be revealed later this fall. In past years, the mystery artist has included Miami eminent artists like Karen Rifas, Daniel Arsham and Hernan Bas.
The program is modeled on the Community Supported Art program in Minnesota, created by mnartists.org and Springboard for the Arts.
Event planner and Shares member John Lin looks forward to the program. One of his favorite Shares works is a photograph entitled “Little Haiti” by Terence Price II, featuring a child in a Halloween costume.
“The image reminded me of simpler times when we were young and dressing up for Halloween, evoking nostalgia. Terence also included a handwritten note that read ‘I remember how big Halloween was to me growing up, it was the only time I felt like I could be myself.’
How can you not love both the artist and the work,’ Lin said.
To learn more and purchase a share, visit oolitearts.org/shares.
