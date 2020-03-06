Landing at Dulles Airport in Washington D.C., one cannot justify the trip without visiting the sites and monuments of our Capital. Thanks to my wife Patty who contacted Marco Rubio’s office, our group of nine was escorted by his staff on a private tour. We would view the historic rooms, as well as the present Senate, where just a few days before President Trump was found not guilty resulting in the termination of the impeachment trial.
From the Capital Building we headed to see the impressive monuments that
included the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial and the Martin Luther King Memorial. Walking, we paused at the war memorials including the WWII and Korea. Stopped at the Vietnam Wall which contains the inscriptions of over 53,000 names of soldiers killed in the line of duty.
Saw most on my bucket list except the area dedicated to President Roosevelt and the Great Depression, but afternoon was turning into evening so we headed to my brother in-law and sister in-law's home just outside D.C. in anticipation of the next day’s trip to Gettysburg.
We approached Gettysburg on the same road that the Confederate Army entered on July 1st, 1863. The “Rebels,” under General Robert E. Lee, had won many great victories in the south including Bull Run. Lee hoped to score a victory in the north that would bring the Union to its knees. However, the Union Army had arrived in the area a day before the battle began. Fierce fighting broke out as the Confederate Army drove the Union Troops out of the town of Gettysburg to the top of Cemetery Hill. Day 2 found the Union soldiers entrenched on top of the hill. Lee planned to attack at both ends of the Union Army in a fishhook pattern. Both sides fired cannons in attempts to soften opposing defenses. By dusk, the Union had held their ground. However, the combined loss of life over the first two days was close to 35,000 men.
On the 3rd day, sensing that his men had almost broken through the Union lines the afternoon before, Lee decided to send some 15,000 men under the command of George Pickett across open fields to take the high ground. Pickett’s Charge started around 3 PM. Over half of Pickett’s men would be lost as the Confederate charge failed.
In retreat, the South scrambled to establish a defensive line. The Union did not counter attack thus Lee withdrew what was left of his army and headed back towards Virginia. It was said that the line of wounded Confederate soldiers stretched for over 17 miles. Though General Meade knew of the weakened state of Lee’s army he did not pursue. If he would have done so, the South would have been crushed.
The fields and hills of Gettysburg are covered with dozens of statues marking major points that occurred during the battle. There are markers for Union and Confederate Generals who lost their lives in this bloody battle. I feel we need to remember that when we see Confederate statues they are reminders of our history. They are not glorifications of the injustice of slavery.
I suggest you start your visit with a stop at the Visitor Center. You'll watch a background film, then visit a gigantic room that houses a Cyclorama. This is a circular painting depicting the July 3rd Battle at Gettysburg. It was painted by French artist Paul Philippoteaux in 1883. This oil painting, on canvas, stands 42 feet and circles 377 feet.
Notes of Interest: 60% of Floridians who fought in the Civil War lost their lives. Floridian Lewis Thorton Powell (a.k.a. Lewis Payne), a Confederate wounded at Gettysburg would later be hanged as a co-conspirator of the Lincoln assassination. His attempt to kill Secretary of State William Henry Seward failed.
Final casualty calculations: The South lost 28,000 men while the North lost 23,000 for a total of around 51,000. This three-day total is a mere 2,000 short of the men listed on the Vietnam Wall.
