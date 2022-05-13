Oats are among the healthiest grains we eat. They are a great source of vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. They also have many health benefits.
Our recipes below containing oats are all very different and versatile.
Oats in a Jar are great for on the go not only in the morning, but anytime.
Oat Cake Bar is a recipe I had many years ago on a trip in Canada.
The owner of cafe I had it in shared the recipe with me and said she originally got it in Scotland. I have been making it forever! One of our family favorites.
Not sweet like a cookie, just full of that oat taste we love. For sure our Oat Cherry Crisp is that quick and easy dessert to prepare at the last minute.
For all of the recipes below use regular or steel cut oats instead of instant Oats.
Oats in a Jar
For 1 serving for each jar
One clean jar with lid
1/2 cup rolled oats or more to fill about half the jar
1/2 cup milk soy milk, almond milk, fat-free milk, whole milk or whatever you choose
1/3 cup plain yogurt or yogurt of your choice
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 to 2 tablespoons chopped nuts of your choice
(almonds, walnuts, or pecans) for topping
1/2 cup chopped fruit (strawberries, blueberries, peaches, blackberries or even mango) for topping
Some use chi seeds, 2/3 tablespoon (it thickens it when you stir it). I omit it
1-2 teaspoon honey (optional)
In jar start by placing oats first, then pour milk over oats. Spoon yogurt next. Sprinkle cinnamon or other spices on top of yogurt, then top with fresh fruit and nuts. Drizzle honey on fruit. Place top on jar and chill a few hours or overnight. Stir or shake lightly before eating. This is such a wonderful grab and go snack also. You can even sprinkle a bit of coconut on top!
Oat Cake Bar
2 cups oats 1 cup white flour
1/2 teaspoon salt 1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup vegetable oil 1/4 cup baking soda
1/4 cup boiling water
Combine oats, flour, salt, brown sugar with oil.
Dissolve baking soda in boiling water and add to oil mixture. Add in a little bit more water if needed when stirring. It is hard to stir so I usually cut it in with a knife. Mold with hands and shape into a long wedge. Slice off and bake on parchment paper lined cookie sheet 400° oven for 10 to 12 minutes. I just form each one separately instead of cutting. You may chill dough before slicing if desired.
Oat Cherry Crisp
1 can cherry pie filling
(You can substitute 4 cups sliced apples for cherry
if desired for an Oat Apple Crisp)
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup all purpose white flour
1/2 cup oats
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/3 cup butter softened
Preheat oven 375° Grease a square pan.
Spoon pie filling into pan. Mix remaining ingredients together thoroughly and spoon on top of pie filling. Bake for 30 minutes. Serve with fresh whipped cream
