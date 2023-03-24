Javi Perez to be Key Note Speaker at Homestead Kiwanis Prayer Breakfast, April 7th, at Harris Field Pavilion
Javier (Javi) Perez, the popular former South Dade High School principal who lost both his legs in 2016 in a horrific accident caused by a drunk driver, will be the guest speaker for the 48th Annual Homestead Kiwanis Good
Friday Prayer Breakfast, April 7, at the Harris Field Pavilion, 1034 NE 8th street.
Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade, one of South Florida’s most active community service organizations, the breakfast
begins at 7 a.m.
“This year’s event marks our return to the Harris Field Pavilion and with the
popularity of Javi Perez—and his inspirational message—we expect a
tremendous turnout,” said Homestead-South Dade Kiwanis President Emily
Guzman. “This is an excellent opportunity to come together, as a community, in fellowship and prayer.”
Tickets for the breakfast are a donation of $10 for adults and $5 for students.
In addition, the Kiwanis club is also seeking a variety of sponsors for the event, with sponsorship levels beginning at $75. Sponsorships not only help defray the cost of the event but also allow for complimentary ticket
distribution to the military stationed at Homestead Air Reserve Base as well as to local area clergy.
For more information, tickets, and sponsorship forms, contact Charles
Gugliuzza at (305) 724-4829 or via email, Gugliuzzac@gmail.com
