Social sentiment, online search, and visitor review data ranks Florida campers' all-time favorite state parks
• Bahia Honda in the Florida Keys achieves the #1 ranking in a new study revealing Florida's top 20 state parks most loved by campers.
• Myakka River, Fort Clinch, Weeki Wachee Springs, and Ichetucknee Springs also made the top 5.
• Placing #9 was the popular, local John Pennecamp State Park in Key Largo.
• Some smaller parks achieved very high scores based on the ranking model made up of social sentiment, online search queries, Tripadvisor scores, and Florida Department of Environmental Protection visitor data.
Florida has some of the most beautiful state parks in the entire United States. They attract visitors from across the world for all kinds of outdoor activities and of course, camping.
Bahia Honda Scored 53 points out of a possible 60.
The top 5 parks scored highly in all areas of the study including camping-related Google searches, ratio of Instagram hashtags to annual visitors, and Tripadvisor 5-star reviews.
Bahia Honda was however the clear overall winner, beating Myakka River State Park by 3 points.
Some popular parks such as Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island were removed from the rankings as they do not permit overnight stays.
The study was run by EpicGenerators.com who combined data from across the web for all Florida State Parks with more than 150,000 annual visitors.
A spokesperson from EpicGenerators.com
commented, "We speak to a lot of avid campers, many in and around Florida. We thought it would be fun and insightful to try and work out which of Florida's 175 gorgeous state parks are the most loved by campers, and so developed a way of ranking and scoring them. It's not just the busiest well-known parks which are most popular. There were a few surprises in our top 20 after we ran all the data."
Florida tourism is on the rise with visitor numbers increasing year-on-year in 2022. (Source: Visit Florida). However with increasing living costs across the country, many people are looking for more budget friendly ways to enjoy a vacation in nature, or at the beach. Camping is an obvious way to do this and Florida has always been known as one of the most popular destinations in the US for outdoor enthusiasts, campers, and adventure sports lovers.
A full breakdown of Florida's top 20 most loved state parks for camping can be found at --https://epicgenerators.com/blogs/guides/best-florida-state-park-camping.
