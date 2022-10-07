Homestead Main Street began holding Fiesta USA a few years prior to COVID-19 closures and it grew steadily in popularity.
The event, Saturday October 8, 2022 from 3:00-8:00 p.m., will be bigger than ever and in a new location. Residents and visitors were previously introduced last December to the Homestead Live venue at 213 SW 3 Ct, Homestead where Fiesta USA will provide hours of fun. The amazing horses and riders from Club Hipico, lovely dancers of Ballet Folklorico, and rousing sounds of the South Dade High School Buccaneers will be joined by other new entertainment.
Artists will be on display, food trucks will of course have varied offerings, La Cuarta Banda is scheduled as is Puerta De Oro Colombia. History Miami Museum describes them as: “Since 2008, music and dance ensemble Puerta de Oro de Colombia has showcased diverse folkloric traditions from Colombia’s distinct regions to audiences across South Florida. Composed of about 40 artists, the group offers interactive performances featuring vibrant traditional rhythms and dances such as cumbia, bambuco, currulao, and vallenato. Driven by their mission to break down cultural boundaries or “romper fronteras,” they preserve their cultural heritage and share their passion for Colombian folklore through television features, radio shows, and live performances.”
A DJ will fill in between activities, a photo booth will be available to capture moments, and Encanto characters will be on hand, too. In the past, as many as thirteen different countries have been represented and the special emphasis this year is to highlight as many as possible.
The family-friendly event is free and to make access easier, attendees can park at Homestead Station Parking Garage off Mowry Drive. Free trolley rides from Homestead Station at 4 South Krome Ave, will depart every 15 minutes from the roundabout.
For free tickets go to Eventbrite Homestead Fiesta USA at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fiesta-usa-tickets-415090616207
Yvonne Knowles, Director Homestead Main Street is excited with the line-up. “Working with the professional team at AskColestars has been a great pleasure and their event planning skills will take Fiesta USA to a whole new level.”
Follow Homestead Main Street, Inc., on Facebook for updates.
