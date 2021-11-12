The Honors College at Miami Dade College has expanded to the Homestead Campus. The Honors College at Homestead Campus will officially welcome its first class of students in Fall 2022.
The nationally renowned Honors College identifies and recruits highly gifted and motivated students who can benefit from the rigorous academic learning community and provides them with an enriching opportunity that they would not otherwise receive.
Students admitted to the Honors College receive the prestigious Honors College Fellow Award which provides free tuition and fees as well as a generous stipend for books and other expenses. The vast majority of graduates from The Honors College complete their degrees with little or no debt; and thanks to the stackable nature of the Program’s scholarships, a good number of students graduate with additional funds that can be used as they continue their educational journeys.
Students are also availed with one-on-one advising and mentoring, elevated honors courses, enrichment colloquiums, protocol training, civic engagement activities, and travel opportunities to gain exposure to new ideas and cultures.
https://www.mdc.edu/honorscollege/about/ homestead.aspx to learn more about graduating college debt free while building a highly competitive transfer portfolio.
The priority deadline is Jan 14, 2022.
Interested applicants should APPLY NOW.
Email Nicole Bryant at nbryant@mdc.edu with any questions.
