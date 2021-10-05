Homestead is known for its agricultural heritage, so it’s only fitting that a new Farmer’s Market will be coming to Downtown Homestead this fall.
The Downtown Farmer’s Market will take place at the City Hall Plaza, 100 Civic Court, Homestead, FL 33030, every second Wednesday from 3pm until 6pm beginning October 2021 and continuing through April 2022.
Visitors to the Downtown Farmer’s Market will be able to enjoy fresh selections of locally grown produce and natural products.
In addition to cash and cards, vendors at the Market will also be accepting payments from the SNAP and Fresh Access Bucks (FAB) programs.
The Downtown Farmer’s Market is part of the Downtown Homestead revitalization effort and is the result of a partnership between the City of Homestead, Homestead Main Street, and Homestead Station QALICB.
Known for its historic roots unique to South Florida, Downtown Homestead is transforming into a vibrant community where small town charm meets modern amenities.
Established in 1913, Homestead is known for its historic contribution to the development of South Florida as it served as a major hub for Henry Flagler’s railroad starting in 1903.
Today its beautiful natural setting, lush tree lined streets and unique vernacular architecture all serve as a reminder to visitors of the spirit of early South Florida communities.
Currently, there are multiple developments in the works in the transportation, residential, and retail sectors that are contributing to a brighter tomorrow for residents and visitors alike.
Whether you’re looking for entertainment or history, there’s something here for everyone.
Learn more at www.discoverdowntownhomestead.com.
The Homestead Main Street works in full support of the goals and mission of the Community Redevelopment Agency and the City of Homestead, preserving the unique history and look of the downtown while actively pursuing business opportunities that will enhance and revitalize
the district. For more information, visit www.homesteadmainstreet.net.
