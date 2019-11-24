What are the benefits of baking from scratch? Mostly, it's fun, and your whole family can join in. On top of that, nothing tastes as good as fresh baked treats right out of the oven. Plus, it makes the whole house smell great. But perhaps the most important reason to bake from scratch is that you'll know exactly what's going in everything you make. If you want to reduce your family's consumption of artificial ingredients, here are tips for baking natural treats this holiday season.
Choose natural sugar - Skip the refined white sugar and substitute the same amount of Sugar In The Raw, made exclusively from natural sugarcane grown in the tropics. The hearty, golden crystals are made from the first pressing of sugarcane and never bleached, so they keep the rich flavor and color of natural molasses. Available in bulk, the 2lb box or 24oz, 4lb or 6lb bags of granulated Sugar In The Raw will keep you prepared for your holiday baking blitz. The product is Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Vegan, naturally gluten free and Kosher certified.
Chocolate Bundt Cake with Peppermint Glaze
Cake:
Softened butter for greasing pan
2 cups Sugar In The Raw, plus more for sprinkling in cake pan
2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup Dutch process cocoa powder
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup strong brewed coffee
3/4 cup sour cream
3/4 cup vegetable oil
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
Glaze:
1/4 cup heavy cream
1 cup white chocolate
chips or 6 ounces white
chocolate, chopped
1 teaspoon peppermint extract
Crushed peppermint
candies (optional)
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Liberally butter a 10" Bundt pan. Place some sugar inside pan and rotate to coat evenly. Shake out excess.
2. In large bowl, whisk to combine sugar, flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking powder and baking soda.
3. Add coffee, sour cream, oil, eggs and vanilla. Whisk to combine.
4. Scrape batter into prepared pan and bake until toothpick inserted in cake comes out clean or with moist crumbs attached, 50-60 minutes.
5. Let cake cool in pan 15 minutes, then invert onto rack, removing pan. Let cake cool completely.
6. In small saucepan bring cream to a boil. Take off heat, add white chocolate, cover and let sit 5 minutes.
7. Stir until smooth, then stir in peppermint extract. Let cool 15 minutes.
8. Pour glaze over cake, letting it drip down sides. If desired, sprinkle cake with peppermint candies.
Use natural food coloring - For recipes needing colored icing or colored batter, you can now find natural food coloring on the market that uses 100% natural
vegetable juices.
Try butter alternatives - While regular dairy butter provides a unique texture that other products can't always duplicate, you can substitute at least part of the standard butter in many recipes with other choices like vegetable oils, cultured organic butter, grass-fed butter, clarified butter (or ghee), or even coconut oil as more healthful alternatives. Experiment with a favorite recipe first to see what ingredients work best.
Bake with fresh produce - When you're baking pies or making other dessert recipes that contain fruit, opt for the best quality fresh produce you can find in your area. You, your family and guests will all notice the difference in taste.
