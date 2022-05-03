Americans across the country will gather on the National Day of Prayer in parks, churches, schools, and statehouses to pour out praises and lift up prayers and petitions to God, followed by an evening National Observance Broadcast hosted by the National Day of Prayer Task Force and Pray.com from the Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C. at 8:00 p.m.
Locally, First Baptist Church of Key Largo is inviting everyone in the community to pray with us on Thursday, May 5th.
Join Pastor Charles Rosenbalm and members of the FBCKL Prayer Team as they lead in prayer at the flagpole. Stop by anytime between 6:00 a.m. and
12 noon to pray.
Rain or shine we will be lifting up our nation, our leaders, our community and our children.
This year’s focus is Colossians 2:6-7 “Exalt the Lord, who has established us.” FBCKL is located at 99001 Overseas Highway in Key Largo.
For more information please visit nationaldayofprayer.com or contact the church office at 305-451-2265 or fbckl.org
