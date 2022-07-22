Imagine if college was as universal, free, and accessible as a high school education – for anyone, at any age.
To make this a reality, College Promise has released MyPromise (MyPromiseTool.org), the first student-centric, comprehensive, searchable database of Promise programs nationwide. They believe data needs to be placed directly in the hands of students, families, counselors, and community organizations that are advising learners and influencing their decisions about pursuing their education beyond high school.
“Students across the country benefit from Promise programs that not only lower the financial cost of postsecondary education but also provide wrap-around supports such as childcare, transportation, and/or mentors that enable them to thrive in college.
MyPromise offers the opportunity to learn about their options and choose the Promise program that best meets their needs,” said Martha Kanter, CEO of
College Promise. “This project builds on our commitment to increasing equitable access to a high-quality postsecondary education for every American.”
MyPromise includes detailed information about the 350+ local and statewide Promise programs across the country. Designed to increase equity, many Promise programs have focused their efforts to support underrepresented populations, including DREAMers, parents, veterans, first-generation students, and adults with little or no postsecondary education or training.
College Promise programs span the nation, with programs available in 48 states and Washington, DC.
Through an interactive map and robust search features, users can learn about all the College Promise programs available to them, bringing together for the first time a wealth of resources to connect students with funding and critical supports needed for success in our nation’s colleges, universities, and career-technical programs.
This database includes key aspects of College Promise programs, including funding levels, eligibility requirements, and wrap-around supports.
Users can search by program name, school, or city for specific or localized programs.
A comparison tool allows students to select multiple programs side-by-side to ensure they find the best option for them. Additional capabilities will be deployed throughout 2022 and 2023.
The College Promise movement has experienced exponential growth over the last six years, through its focus on opportunity, equity, and supports to drive the economic, social, and civic prosperity of our nation.
For more information, visit MyPromiseTool.org.
Promise programs improve affordability, equity, and inclusion for postsecondary education while striving to reduce student debt in order to build a sustainable talent pipeline of Americans for the future.
Learn more about the College Promise movement at www.CollegePromise.org
