With all of the holiday bustle, travel, and Christmas shopping, it’s easy to forget the reason for the season. Fortunately, MOUSE KING is here again to remind us that the “Key to Christmas” – and all of the holidays, really – is love.
MOUSE KING was written by Sesame Street and Jim Henson Company veteran Noel MacNeal and award-winning singer / songwriter Jim Camacho. The musical will play at The Mandelstam Theater (8530 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, 33143) for two weekends during the height of the holidays.
MOUSE KING revisits the story of The Nutcracker as told from the point of view of the mice. With master puppeteers and guest artists from New York City, some of whom appear regularly on Saturday Night Live, The Today Show, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and Mystery Science Theater 3000, along with a cast of talented child actors from the Miami area, MOUSE KING brings an imaginative twist on the Nutcracker to life.
“I feel lucky and grateful that this show is still such an exciting
adventure that kids continue to look forward to,” says Camacho. “We invite people to share in the positive message of hope that the show offers, and learn about what the true key to Christmas really is.”
The performance schedule is:
Friday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2 p.m.
Singer-songwriter Camacho, who co-founded 1990s garage / alternative rock band The Goods, has released four full-length solo albums, more than two dozen videos and singles, and created a web series called . He’s also been writing music for other artists, including Canadian superstar Johnny Reid and Ana Cristina Cash.
Tickets for MOUSE KING start at $25.
Pre-sale tickets highly ecommended, as shows will sell out.
For information, call 800.838.3006.
