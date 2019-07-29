Eddie Cochran may have once famously sung that "There ain't no cure for the summertime blues!", but there are plenty of ways to reduce the hassle caused by peak mosquito activity. One need not have to limit outdoor time just because of the threat of mosquito bites, and the seriousness of the diseases they can carry.
"Reducing the amount of available breeding sources and using a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-registered mosquito repellent are a powerful and effective one-two punch in fighting mosquito bites," says Dr. William Petrie, director of the Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control Division. "We urge
residents to check their homes for standing water on a weekly basis and to protect themselves each time they venture outside."
Eliminate standing water, especially after a rain shower has moved through. Get rid of any objects that may collect water and breed mosquitoes, such as unused planters, bottle caps, and broken appliances. Use mosquito dunks
containing the naturally-occurring larvicide Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis) in bird baths, fountains and fish ponds, and Bti granules in your bromeliads, to kill the bugs before they become biting adults.
Use a mosquito repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or
IR-3535 – these are by far the most effective types available. In lieu of a repellent, cover your skin with long sleeves, pants, socks, shoes, and hats. For extra protection, spray your hat or clothing with repellent, particularly those made with picaridin, which does not harm clothing fabrics.
Schedule an inspection by one of our professionals by calling 311, using the website located at www.miamidade.gov/311direct, or downloading and submitting through the Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste mobile app for iPhone. (You can also set recycling reminders, find a trash and recycling center near you, and schedule a bulky waste pick up, among other functions.)
For more information visit ww.miamidade.gov/mosquito.
