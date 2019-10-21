Miami Seaquarium will be taken over by ghosts and goblins when the popular Monster Splash Halloween Bash returns in October. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 25-27 the park will feature Halloween-themed marine shows, trick or treating, inflatables, rides and more.
Monster Splash Halloween Bash offers a fun and safe daytime Halloween alternative for kids and their families. This year’s event will offer more ghoulish treats and ghostly fun than ever before; featuring trick or treating at Sharky’s Sweet Tooth Stations, as well as kiddie rides and bounce houses at the Little Monsters Play Area. Enjoy one of the many Halloween-themed marine animal shows, including the splashy fun of the Swashbuckling Pirate Top Deck Dolphin Show, Day of the Dead at Flipper Lagoon, or the Finding Hemo Sea Lion Show.
As part of the weekend of Halloween fun at Miami Seaquarium, the Park will have fun harvest activities for the entire family to enjoy including a picture-
perfect Pumpkin Patch, Create-a-Scarecrow Zone, Flipper’s Dance Party and much more.
For a limited time, purchase general admission tickets for $29.99 or a Monster Fun Pack of four admission tickets for $99. Both offers are available online only at miamiseaquarium.com/
monstersplash. All Monster Splash Halloween Bash activities are included with admission. Admission to Monster Splash Halloween Bash is free for annual pass holders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.