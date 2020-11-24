The public is welcome to view Monroe County’s first model code compliant tiny home at one of three planned open houses. The house is located at 41 Judy Place, Key Largo.
The house will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on
• Saturday, Dec. 5
• Saturday, Dec. 12
At the open house, COVID-19 safety measures will be in place for visitors. Visitors will be required to wear facial coverings, socially distance from others, and only one family group will be allowed in the house at a time. Please be aware there is limited parking in neighborhood.
The Key Largo tiny home is one home in a pilot project the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners approved in a December 2018. The commissioners wanted to be creative in finding products that are wind and flood resistant for homeowners to consider as replacements after a disaster or losing their home. The Cornerstone Tiny Homes prototype is a hurricane-rated structure that could be used as an alternative replacement of a
mobile homes after a disaster.
The model home is one bedroom and one bathroom with a porch, a
little less than 400 square feet, and starts at $85,000 (for the home,
without the land). More information can be found at www.cornerstone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.