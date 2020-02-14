Miss Homestead Competition

Unknown to many, there is an Annual Beauty Contest in Homestead that focuses on talent, grace and stage presence.
Of course, each of the con testants are beautiful in their own right but there is no swim suit competition needed to take away from this fine program.
Though the competition graces the stage of the Seminole Theatre March 14th at 6 pm with Miss Florida, Michaela McLean as Emcee, there are many events taking place before the Grand Finale.
The committee was active at several recent Rodeo functions. They also held a fundraiser at “the Keg.” Coming Saturday, Feb 22nd is a yard sale at CenterState Bank in Princeton from 8 till noon.
Competition will be held for two titles, Miss South Florida and Miss Florida Everglades.
If a minimum of nine candidates is met, a Miss Homestead crown can be added.
So, all parents and proud grandparents, here is an opportunity to share the
talents of your loved ones with the Community.
Visit www.MissSouthFlorida.org for details. There are no entry fees, so act now before the upcoming deadline.
As for the general public, don’t miss this wonderful event. You will be amazed at the poise shown as noted during last year’s competition. We can’t wait to see what is displayed on stage as the next generation compete for their titles.
