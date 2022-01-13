Fans of Americana and “Red Dirt” music can enjoy performances by the genres’ leading acts in a subtropical outdoor setting Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 25-29, at Key West’s fifth annual Mile 0 Fest.
The festival, whose name refers to the island city’s location at the beginning of U.S. Highway 1 at mile marker 0, is to feature over 100 shows by more than 80 artists and groups during its five-day span. Events are headquartered at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater, located at 21 Quay Road in Key West’s Truman Waterfront Park.
Featured acts range from widely acclaimed favorites to new faces, all embracing the Red Dirt and Americana musical styles that blend elements of rock, country and American roots traditions. Attendees can anticipate performances by genre standouts including the Randy Rogers Band, The Dead South, Parker McCollum, Ryan Bingham, Reckless Kelly, Shane Smith & The Saints, American Aquarium and Wade Bowen among others.
While enjoying the onstage action, music lovers also can sample offerings from food vendors and beer gardens on the amphitheater grounds.
As well as the mainstage shows, acoustic sessions and intimate performances are to be presented at popular bars, resorts and theaters around Key West.
Event organizers request that audience members abide by current coronavirus safety protocols.
Festival fans can purchase single-day admission passes at mile0fest.com. Allowing entry to that day’s offerings, the passes are priced at $69 per person for the Jan. 25 opening show and $139 per person for each of the following days. A limited number of five-day passes remains available for $499 per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.