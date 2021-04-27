Every once in a while it’s good to take some of your most beloved recipes and make them a little more mid-week friendly. Chicken Piccata recipe is just that!
It’s full of flavor, delicious, and a great recipe to share. Most people think it’s difficult to make but, actually it’s quite simple and does not take a lot of time to put together. It is very much like chicken français, but does not have the egg batter as the outer layer. Who doesn’t love cooking with lemons in the Springtime?
Just adds a little fresh to your step! Serve your piccata with our no fail rice dish that has just enough lemon zest in it to set off the flavor of the rice.
Easy Chicken Piccata
4 boneless skinless chicken breast butterflied or pounded, not to thin, with salt and pepper, and white all-purpose flour for dredging.
6 tablespoons butter
5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Half a cup of chicken stock
1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
1/3 cup capers
1/3 cup fresh parsley chopped
Salt and pepper chicken to taste on both sides.
Dredge chicken in flour on both sides and shake off excess flour. In a large skillet over medium heat melt butter and oil. When butter and oil start to sizzle add chicken and cook for three to four minutes on each side.
Remove chicken from skillet onto a plate and add in chicken stock, lemon juice and capers.
Return all of the chicken into the skillet and simmer for five minutes. Serve chicken on platter with sauce poured on top and garnished with fresh parsley. Serve with rice, buttered noodles, angel hair pasta or roasted vegetables.
If I am in a hurry this chicken is quick and easy to make.
Lemon Jasmine Rice
1 cup of jasmine rice
3 cups of water
1/2 stick butter
One package Lipton onion soup mix
In a sauce pan bring to boil water, butter, Lipton onion soup mix. Stir in 1 cup jasmine rice. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook for 20 minutes. When the rice is done grate the zest of one whole large lemon into rice. Cover and let sit for a few minutes before serving. This rice is delightful served with chicken piccata. You can even add if you like 1 cup sautéed mushrooms into this recipe
before serving.
