Miami Dade County Community Action and Human Services Department [CAHSD] Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) will continue to work with organizations across the County to safely provide free nutritious meals to youth 18 years old and under.
CAHSD has been providing this service for 20 years in the community.
Meals will be provided during the months of June, July and August of 2020 at sites located throughout Miami-Dade County. With the current pandemic, the Department is ensuring that all program operations are done with utmost health and safety protocols.
The SFSP is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture with oversight from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). The program provides free, nutritionally balanced meals to children during summer recess when school breakfasts and lunches are not available.
This year, CAHSD will be serving both hot and cold meals at participating sites via on site consumption with packaged meals or grab-and-go meal options that ensure maximum compliance to health and safety standards. All meals are prepared using fresh and locally grown foods.
The program will operate from June 8, 2020 through August 21, 2020.
For more information about Miami-Dade Community Action and Human Services Department programs, please call 786-469-4600 or visit us on the web at www.miamidade.gov/cahsd. For more information on the Summer Food Service Program, contact Dawn Beckford at 786-469-4686, Dawn.Beckford@miamidade.gov or Susanne DeMatas, Susanne.DeMatas@miamidade.gov, at 786- 469-4671 or visit our website. A list of all participating sites will be available by calling 211.
