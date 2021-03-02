Miami-Dade County Parks’ Spring Break Camps are dedicated to keeping kids active and engaged, offering them numerous opportunities to enjoy exciting activities and adventures in popular parks and green spaces from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 29-April 2, 2021. Sign up for a camp, beginning March 1.
Campers can select from Miami-Dade Park’s nationally recognized Fit2Play (ages 6-11) and Fit2Lead (ages 12-14) programs, which are designed to help youth discover the fun in fitness and develop healthy habits for a lifetime, to Miami EcoAdventures, a nature-based camp with opportunities to perform scientific experiments, go on environmental field trips and engage in athletic activities outdoors.
Junior Golf Spring Camp, where junior players can learn the fundamentals of golf. And camps for students with disabilities, featuring robust recreational activities under the direction of a certified therapeutic recreation specialist.
Go to:
https://www8.miamidade.gov/global/service.pageMduid_service=ser1540497442931141
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.