From animation to learning CSI techniques, Miami Dade College’s (MDC) unique summer camps are unmatched in variety, quality and fun. Open to kids, tweens and teens, the camps will be available online and in-person at various MDC campuses.
This year’s highlights include CSI, Teen Entrepreneurship, Technology, Teens College, and the popular Summer On-Screen camp, one of the most diverse virtual summer camp experiences for kids and teens. Other virtual options are GenCyber of South Florida, Next Tech Generation and a Virtual Creative Writing Summer Camp.
Virtual
GenCyber of South Florida
(Ages 13-18) Free
This experience is designed to provide participants with the knowledge and skills to be good digital citizens and protect their information assets, as well as expose them to the field of cybersecurity, an in-demand technology profession that is essential across all industries. For more information, visit https://www.mdc.edu/entec/grants/gencyber-students.aspx
June 14 - 23
Next Tech Generation (Graduating high school seniors) Free
The program provides high school students graduating in 2021 with free
tuition, a book stipend and industry certification support for online technology summer classes. The goal is to prepare students to fill the growing demand for the next generation of technology professionals in Miami. Students can select courses in cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analysis, programming, IT or internet of things. Fore more information, visit https://www.mdc.edu/nexttech/
June 21 – August 2
Virtual Creative Writing Summer Camp for Teens (Ages 13 and older) Free
Miami Book Fair’s Speak Up Creative Writing Summer Camp will immerse creative teens 13 and older in brainstorming activities, craft exercises, and engaging workshops with established teaching poets and fiction writers.
August 3 - 8
Summer On-Screen (Ages 7-17) $55
From international cooking classes to art, photography, science, dance, film production, virtual CSI and even podcasting, this year’s MDC Summer On-Screen Camps offer one of the most diverse virtual summer camp experiences for kids and teens. Weekly sessions are available in the mornings and afternoons for children ages 7-12 and teenagers ages 13-17.
June 14 – August 13.
In-Person
Homestead Campus
500 College Terrace
Homestead, FL 33030
Tel. 305-237-5159
LEGO® EV3 Robotics: Engineering and Design (Ages 7-11) $115
Introductory class to build and program robots using the LEGO EV3 Robotics system. Learn mechanical design, construction, programming and teamwork skills. In small teams, students will use LEGO blocks, motors and sensors to explore gears, build and control a line-drawing robot and finally build a robot which avoids obstacles.
June 14 – July 30
Kendall Campus
11011 S.W. 104th St.
Miami, FL 33176
Tel. 305-237-2161
Teens College Summer Program (Ages 13-17) $110
Teen College provides an educational and fun environment where teens and parents can customize their schedule based on interests. Teens can choose from a wide variety of weekly programs and activities, including culinary, Lego Robotics, computers and technology, science and nature, modeling, public speaking, art, reading, photography and so much more! Available in-person and online.
June 14 – August 13
