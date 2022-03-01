Renovated Community Cat Center to help manage the free roaming cat population and serve as a Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return center for Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade Animal Services today announced the grand reopening of the newly renovated Pets Thrive in 305 Community Cat Center located at 10700 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189.
The Center will help manage the free roaming cat population and focus on providing Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return (TNVR) services for Miami-Dade County’s community cats.
“The Community Cat Center will help us manage our cat population and keep them healthy, while also allowing them to live in their natural habitat with their colonies by returning them to their feline families,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “As a cat lover, I am grateful for the work our Animal Services Department does to ensure all animals can thrive in the 305.”
The free TNVR Program is an industry leading best practice and is considered the most effective and humane way to stabilize the free roaming cat population with free spay or neuter surgeries for community cats.
The Community Cat Center will be managed and operated by the County’s Animal Services Department and serve as a TNVR center for cats which is greatly needed in this area.
It is located in Commission District 8, which is represented by Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, however, services will be available to all County residents.
Every year, Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department (Animal Services) provides care and refuge for 28,000 to 30,000 lost and abandoned dogs and cats.
Every day, Animal Services staff works to find life-long homes for these abandoned animals by facilitating adoptions, hosting offsite adoptions at events and locations throughout the community, and working collaboratively with rescue organizations, volunteers and adoption partners.
