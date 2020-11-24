Order, pay and pick-up food with new contactless mobile platform
Ordering food and beverages at Miami International Airport is now as safe and easy as click, grab and go with MIA2GO, the airport’s new contactless mobile platform that puts customers in the fly-through lane to quickly browse menus, order and pay before making their pick-up at restaurants throughout the airport.
The new platform is available via MIA’s mobile-friendly website or
mobile app, providing touch-free food pre-orders at participating restaurants. Eating options are searchable by food type and airport terminal, and orders are scheduled for pick-up at pre-set times, allowing customers to avoid waiting in line.
“MIA2GO is the latest aggressive step we have taken to make the travel experience safer and more convenient for our passengers by leveraging technology,” said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO.
Passengers can use their smartphone camera to scan one of many QR codes located throughout the airport, or visit MIA2GO.com to browse restaurant menus. The platform accepts multiple forms of payment, including credit/debit card, Apple Pay and Google Pay. Once an order is placed, customers will receive update alerts on their mobile
device. When the order is ready, it will be sealed and placed at one of the designated pick-up locations with the passenger’s name identified on the label.
“The pandemic has forced us to reset and reimagine certain portions of the airport experience,” said Mike Salzman, EVP and Group Director, URW Airports. “MIA2GO not only offers peace of mind for health-conscious travelers, it makes for a more comfortable airport experience. It’s also helping to drive sales and put airport employees back to work.”
MIA2Go joins a growing list of Fly Safe, Fly Smart measures recently introduced at the airport. In September, MIA became the first airport in Florida and second in the U.S. to receive Airports Council International’s health accreditation, and was later named the best mega airport in the eastern U.S. by the J.D. Power 2020 North America Airport Satisfaction Study SM, in recognition of its customer service and safety practices.
